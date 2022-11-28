United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

