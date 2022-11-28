United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9 %

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

