United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Block by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.38 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.