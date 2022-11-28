United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

