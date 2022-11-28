United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $736.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.