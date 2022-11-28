United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,268 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Snap by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

