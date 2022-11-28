United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $40.07 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

