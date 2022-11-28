United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.12 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.