United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

