United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

