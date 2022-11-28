United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $6,320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $112.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

