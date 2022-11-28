United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,746 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.99 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

