United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $49.10 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.