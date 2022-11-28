United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average is $271.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.