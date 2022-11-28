United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $461,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

