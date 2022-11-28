United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $769,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 176.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

