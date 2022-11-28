United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $775,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.