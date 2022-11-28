United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

