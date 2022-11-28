United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 361.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 170.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

