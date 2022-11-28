United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.85 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

