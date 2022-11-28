United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

