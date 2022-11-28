United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in V.F. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 54,211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 106,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

