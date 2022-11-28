United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $239.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

