United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 217.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

