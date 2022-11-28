United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MOAT stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

