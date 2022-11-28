United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

AM stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.