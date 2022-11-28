United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,107,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $272.82 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

