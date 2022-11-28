United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

KIM stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

