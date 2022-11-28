United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,349,000 after buying an additional 858,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $39.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

