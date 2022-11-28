United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

PECO opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

