United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

