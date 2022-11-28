United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S Profile

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

