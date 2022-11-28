United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,542,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

