United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

