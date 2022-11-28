United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

