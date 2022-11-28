United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

