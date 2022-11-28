United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 149 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

ESS stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.60. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

