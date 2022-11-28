United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 154 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

