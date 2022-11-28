United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $197.23 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

