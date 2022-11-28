United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 196 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBS opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.38.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.09.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.