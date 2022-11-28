United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in América Móvil by 128.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

