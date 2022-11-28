United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 336 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $64.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.