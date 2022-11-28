United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

