United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 368 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

