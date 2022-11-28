United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 375 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $96.92 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.