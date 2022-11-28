United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 387,491 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,491 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,620,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

