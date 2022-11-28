United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Shares of WEC opened at $98.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

