United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 319.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTIP stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

