United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $253.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.