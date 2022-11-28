United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $359.03 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.